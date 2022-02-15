ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Palin loses lawsuit against New York Times over libel allegations

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A jury this week rejected former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

The jury of nine began deliberations on Friday afternoon and on Tuesday said the newspaper did not libel the former vice presidential nominee through a 2017 editorial.

Palin in her lawsuit alleged that the newspaper damaged her reputation through the piece by its editorial board that falsely claimed her political rhetoric helped incite the 2011 shooting of former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

In a correction after the editorial was published, The Times said it “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting."

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Monday that he would dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Palin and her attorneys did not show that The Times published the editorial out of malice, a requirement in libel lawsuits that involve public figures.

The judge made the statement while the jury was still deliberating and did not know of his comments, though he told the jurors after they reached their verdict.

Palin, while leaving the New York City courthouse on Tuesday, said “Of course, we’re disappointed” with the verdict.

Politics: Palin felt uncomfortable after 2010 meeting with Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, book reveals

New York City: Sarah Palin dines at restaurant days after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Times said in a statement that the verdict is a “reaffirmation of a fundamental tenet of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish or intimidate news organizations that make, acknowledge and swiftly correct unintentional errors.”

Kenneth Turkel, Palin’s attorney, told reporters after the verdict that he and his team would “evaluate all our options for appeal,” CNN reported. Turkel also said he believed the judge sharing his decision before the end of the trial was “premature.”

Palin also said Tuesday that she hoped for an appeal in the case.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sarah Palin loses lawsuit against New York Times over libel allegations

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ailes
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Libel#The New York Times#The Times#Fox News#American#Cnn
Primetimer

The View Hosts Can Barely Hide Their Disdain for Lauren Wright

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After two days of tension, it's safe to say that conservative commentator Lauren Wright isn't getting the stamp of approval from The View's co-hosts. In her second and final day at the table, Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, spent 30 full minutes at odds with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, who seemed exasperated by her conservative talking points and selective use of facts. Though the ladies never mentioned Meghan McCain by name, Wright seemed to be giving them déjà vu, as Behar muttered under her breath at one point, "Oh god, if I hear that again."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

392K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy