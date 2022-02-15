Surging Fentanyl Crisis Tied To Need For Stronger Texas Border Security

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tying the surging fentanyl crisis in Texas to the need for strong border security, Governor Greg Abbott joined law enforcement and families of victims in Fort Worth Tuesday, pushing for more public attention to the problem.

In addition to slowing the supply of drugs from Mexico, Gov. Abbott said he would work with staff on a bill for the next legislative session that would potentially allow prosecutors to charge people who provide counterfeit pills to someone who dies.

The increased attention comes during a national surge in deaths connected to counterfeit pills made with fentanyl. It has become the leading cause of deaths for Americans between 18 and 45.

In Tarrant County, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said there were 197 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. That would more than double the total CBS 11 reported occurred in 2020.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said fentanyl poisonings were up 485% in his county in 2021. It was the number one issue among sheriffs he spoke with at a national conference last week.

Victim’s families have argued the problem requires a different approach and different way of thinking, because the victims are not always addicted, and believe they are taking prescription pills

“They didn’t suffer from substance abuse disorder,” said Virginia Krieger, who lost her daughter Tiffany to the drug. “But they’re all still very much gone as a result of this fentanyl crisis.”