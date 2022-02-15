ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Surging Fentanyl Crisis Tied To Need For Stronger Texas Border Security

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5SFi_0eFXO39T00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tying the surging fentanyl crisis in Texas to the need for strong border security, Governor Greg Abbott joined law enforcement and families of victims in Fort Worth Tuesday, pushing for more public attention to the problem.

In addition to slowing the supply of drugs from Mexico, Gov. Abbott said he would work with staff on a bill for the next legislative session that would potentially allow prosecutors to charge people who provide counterfeit pills to someone who dies.

The increased attention comes during a national surge in deaths connected to counterfeit pills made with fentanyl. It has become the leading cause of deaths for Americans between 18 and 45.

In Tarrant County, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said there were 197 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. That would more than double the total CBS 11 reported occurred in 2020.

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said fentanyl poisonings were up 485% in his county in 2021. It was the number one issue among sheriffs he spoke with at a national conference last week.

Victim’s families have argued the problem requires a different approach and different way of thinking, because the victims are not always addicted, and believe they are taking prescription pills

“They didn’t suffer from substance abuse disorder,” said Virginia Krieger, who lost her daughter Tiffany to the drug. “But they’re all still very much gone as a result of this fentanyl crisis.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas man caught with $350k of meth at McDonald’s parking lot

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multi-agency operation led to the discovery and seizure of $350,000 worth of methamphetamine. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) seized seven kilograms of meth from a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot located at […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

$6M in Meth, Cocaine seized in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $6,127,806. Our officers’ vigilance and experience led to these significant drug seizures which kept these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities. tater […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

The 10 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas Are Still On The Run

Law enforcement is out there every day doing a fantastic job to keep our streets and neighborhoods as safe as possible and putting those who have broken the law behind bars. Unfortunately, they can't capture them all because some of these criminals are more elusive than others and have evaded arrest for a while now.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ABC Big 2 News

Couple stranded in Mexico for 1 month return to U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday Jan. 30, Miriam Herrera and her husband Baldemar Herrera returned to the United States after Miriam received her Visa that allowed her to cross back into the U.S. following a month in Ciudad, Juarez. At 6 AM the couple crossed into El Paso through the Bridge of the Americas […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Immigration Policy#Fentanyl#Counterfeit#Americans#Cbs 11
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman steals iPhone, then applies for job

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland woman is behind bars, accused of stealing an iPhone while she was filling out job applications.  According to an arrest affidavit, on January 27, a patrol officer with the Midland Police Department pulled over a black Cadillac for failing to yield the right of way and nearly causing a crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Five Abilene correctional officers arrested, accused of using ‘excessive force’

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five Abilene correctional officers have been arrested in connection to allegations of using excessive force. Daniel Pfister, Hunter Burkhalter, Seth Petty, Tyler Seedig, and Franck Moundanga-Nzamba were booked into the Taylor County Jail over the past few days, after each was indicted for Official Oppression for an incident that occurred […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
103K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy