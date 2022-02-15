ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah Eyes Proposal That Would Require Landlords To Give 2 Months’ Notice Before Rent Hikes

By Joan Murray
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When everything from groceries to gasoline keeps increasing, it creates stress and pressure.

John Cerezo, who lives in Hialeah with his wife and three children understands the struggle.

“It’s crazy, non-stop,” he says.

To make matters worse his landlord raised the rent on his modest two-bedroom home from $1000 a month to $1,400 a month. That’s a nearly $5,000 a year increase and something he wasn’t prepared to face.

“I had to ask work for more hours of overtime just to have food for the kids,“ he said.

Cerezo said he has applied for food stamps and is waiting to see if he qualifies.

“We may have to move to a one-bedroom or find something cheaper not much more we can do,” he added.

Hialeah’s Mayor Esteban Bovo on Tuesday said at a news conference residents should check to see if they qualify for certain federal programs that could assist them with their rent for a few months.

The city has a hotline where residents can inquire (305) 863-2970.

“We understand the rental situation in South Florida is electrified,” said Bovo.

“I believe in capitalism and the free market system but we are asking landlords to work with tenants.”

“There are various programs, some are COVID related. Some to make sure people don’t fall into homelessness. The federal government is using cities as a conduit to make these funds available,“ said Bovo.

Bovo also said the city is looking at a proposal to require landlords to give tenants two months’ notice when there is going to be a hike in rent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
Miami-Dade Parents Upset Over Legislation That Would Financially Punish Schools For Defying DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Rules

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Miami-Dade County public school parents voiced their outrage on Friday over pending legislation that would take away tens of millions of dollars from the district’s budget. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools District, along with the Broward County Public Schools District, were among 12 across the state that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates and required students to wear masks in school. On Wednesday, the state’s House passed a $105 billion budget which includes a measure, supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, that would divert $200 million from the districts that defied his order. Miami-Dade could lose...
Sweeping Changes At Miami-Dade Police Department & Corrections

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced sweeping changes in her senior staff, Miami-Dade Police, and the Miami-Dade Corrections Department. One of the most striking changes is that Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III will no longer be Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. He is being moved up to become Interim Chief Public Safety Director. Cava said Corrections Director Daniel Junior is being moved to Miami-Dade’s Seaport to become Director of Safety and Security Enforcement. Cassandra Jones, Deputy Director of Corrections, will serve as Interim Director of Corrections. J.D. Patterson, the county’s first Chief Public Safety Officer, will be...
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Tests Postitive For COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said she took a COVID-19 test “as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms.” She made the announcement via Twitter on Friday morning, “Unfortunately, I tested positive,” she mentioned. Here is what the mayor said: “I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home. “Miami-Dade has come a long way, our positivity rate is below 10 percent and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel.” “Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested.” “I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”
Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see first-time unemployment claims at a pace similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into the state’s economy. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that estimated 5,734 new unemployment applications were filed in Florida last week. That was down from a revised count of 5,925 claims during the week that ended Feb. 5 and lowered a four-week average of claims to 6,421. The state has averaged 7,201 claims a week since mid-May when Florida leaders ramped up efforts to push people back into the workforce during the pandemic. The number...
Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 5,000

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped below 5,000, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday. Data released by the department showed 4,920 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,208 on Wednesday, 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday. Also, the new data showed that 813 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 855 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
Publix Updates Mask Policy, Employees No Longer Required To Wear Face Coverings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting this week, Publix supermarket employees are no longer required to wear masks, the company announced on their website. The supermarket said, “As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022.” “Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.” The store will continue following CDC guidelines. Here is what is posted on their site about company policy concerning COVID-19: “We are continually monitoring developments and updated guidance from the CDC and other health officials. Additionally, we are taking actions across our operations to help safeguard our customers, associates and communities.” Publix has 832 stores in the state of Florida.
Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Problems for Floridians receiving Medicaid. According to the Associated Press, Florida failed to pay tens of thousands of health care claims for the state’s sickest children. The state says a software glitch is to blame. Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s October 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, Wellcare of Florida Inc. We’re working to learn if the issue has been resolved.
Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 5,208 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady decrease. The Wednesday total was down from 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday. Also, the new data showed 855 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 866 on Tuesday and 882 on Monday. Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
