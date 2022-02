Rights to the “The Lord Of The Rings” properties are not easy to suss out. Film rights have lapsed from Warner Bros. apparently, video game rights are up for sale, but the TV rights to tell Tolkien-approved “Lord Of The Rings” lies with Amazon Prime. And in true, big Jeff Bezos fashion, the company has pulled out all stops to try and create what might be the biggest and most expensive show on television: Amazon wants their own “Game of Thrones” essentially, and ‘LOTR’ might just be the way to achieve that goal. Now unwieldy called “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the show, which is about six months from debuting, is about to premiere its trailer at the Superbowl. With this big marketing milestone ahead of them, Amazon has decided to debut the show’s first look at Vanity Fair.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO