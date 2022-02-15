Popular, productive Zimmerman retires, set many Nats marks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball's negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue Monday: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs' lead negotiator.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
Earlier on Thursday, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated/Rivals reported that Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn had been medically disqualified from playing football due to a neck injury. Per Alexis Cubit of The Charlotte Observer and other outlets, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news later in the day. Rayburn...
The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
One of the greatest football players in Washington Commanders history passed away earlier this weekend. Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver for Washington’s NFL franchise, died at the age of 80 this week. The former Washington wide receiver played for the franchise from 1964-75 and again in...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
