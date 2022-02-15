ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Wanted Stanly County woman rescued by police after getting stuck behind bathroom cabinet while trying to hide

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBpjQ_0eFXN6pr00

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Trying to hide from the law. Stanfield Police said, one woman tried so hard to avoid them that she ended up getting stuck in a hiding place in her own house and they had to rescue her.

Normally, it’s quiet on Love Chapel Road in Stanfield, but not on Monday night.

“The whole time, they’re screaming come out with your hands up, we got it surrounded,” said Chris Webster.

'Slapahoe': Frontier Airlines passenger reportedly made threats causing plane to land in NC

Chris said he was staying with friends on Monday night when Stanfield Police surrounded the home next door around 11:50 p.m.

“First, hear the bang, bang bang,” remembered Chris. “What’s going on?”

Police said they were there to arrest 29-year-old Kaila Garcia. She had multiple felony warrants out, including one for using counterfeit money.

“They were in and out, in and out, then all of a sudden they go in and don’t come out,” said Chris.

Chris said, he saw police surround the house. Police said, at first they couldn’t find Garcia, even when they brought in the K-9.

“So the dog knew where she was, so he went outside, he was trying to go through the side of the house, saying she’s right here,” said Chris.

And just exactly where was Garcia?

In the bathroom, stuck behind a bathroom cabinet. Police said, when they found her, she told them she was stuck. So, police had to break down the cabinet to help her get out. As of Tuesday afternoon, she’s in jail, according to police.

'This animal has to be taken off the street.' Family of slain CATS bus driver demand justice in shooting

Police told Queen City News, they only had a warrant for her, so they didn’t search the house. However, when Chris got there Tuesday morning, he said he found something unusual.

“When it opened up, and the money sprawled over, and looked down- I found a bunch of money! You realize this is evidence and this is all fake,” said Webster.

Finding a dozen fake hundred dollar bills, that unlike Garcia, weren’t hidden.

Police said Garcia was already out on bond when she was arrested for a different crime. Bond was set at $200,000.

