ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AUD/USD steady as threat of war subsides

By OzForex Research
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Aud#Us Dollar#War#Inflation#Aud Usd#0 7150#Key Movers Price#Ecb
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy