Sweeping warmup tomorrow, ALERT DAY Thursday for moderate rainfall, very icy conditions | WTOL 11 Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Numerous snow showers will increase late Thursday evening and continue through the early morning hours of Friday. Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind gusts Thursday night will be as strong as 30 to 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible near the lake. Overnight temperatures will increase by Friday sunrise into the mid to upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible for the Friday morning commute. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow and rain showers will be possible Friday afternoon...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO