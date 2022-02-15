ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sweeping warmup tomorrow, ALERT DAY Thursday for moderate rainfall, very icy conditions | WTOL 11 Weather

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high wind advisory in effect for...

www.wtol.com

KRDO

WEATHER ALERT: Snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning

WEATHER ALERT: Snow continues overnight and early into Thursday morning. TONIGHT: Snow will be heavy at times through early Thursday morning with 2" to 4" possible by sunrise Thursday morning. Heavier snow stays confined to higher terrain areas west and north of Colorado Springs. Overnight lows bottom out in the teens and twenties.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WWMT

Weather Alert Day update: Impactful Snow Likely Thursday

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Wtol
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow Showers Increase Thursday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Numerous snow showers will increase late Thursday evening and continue through the early morning hours of Friday. Up to an inch of snowfall accumulation will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind gusts Thursday night will be as strong as 30 to 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible near the lake. Overnight temperatures will increase by Friday sunrise into the mid to upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible for the Friday morning commute. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow and rain showers will be possible Friday afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Warm Weather Continues with Storms on Thursday

More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday. Overnight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70. Thursday, expect clouds and more wind...
ENVIRONMENT
KRDO

WEATHER ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow for Friday night

WEATHER ALERT: Snow is in the forecast for Friday night with several inches possible. Roads could quickly get covered with cakey snow, causing traffic issues. TODAY: Cold and windy as we head into the afternoon. A winter weather advisory begins at 4 pm this afternoon, through 11 pm tonight. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in the window for 1" to 2" of snow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSFA

First Alert: Severe weather possible late Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A windy, warm Wednesday is ahead for Alabama. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s underneath a partly cloudy sky. The breeze will kick up at times and while there is no formal burn ban, I’d advise against outdoor burning Wednesday and Thursday. Our next...
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A little snow, and a big warmup on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're finally saying goodbye to the persistent lake effect that has plagued us this weekend into Valentine's Day. The one spot that'll see a little more snow will be east of Rochester, into parts of Wayne County. The wind will continue to direct some lake effect off of Lake Ontario there, with a few more inches of fluff tonight into Tuesday morning, before ending. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Wayne County Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
KELOLAND TV

Very windy tomorrow, temperatures falling during day: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 10

Lots of cloud cover is streaming into KELOLAND from the northwest, and it is causing some light rain and light snow showers, mainly north of I-90. Brisk SW winds are helping to warm the air, so we expect (mainly) light rain showers to continue the rest of the day. Temperatures are about ten or more degrees above-normal for this time of year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WTOL 11

3 things to expect with Thursday's Alert Day weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday is an Alert Day as soaking rainfall will be moving into the area. Rain is expected as spring-like temperatures will kickoff the storm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s, but will fall throughout the day. Falling temperatures will still be warm enough...
TOLEDO, OH
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tracking flooding, followed by icy conditions for the area

Flood Warnings have been issued for the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg and Warren in Trumbull county AND for the Mahoning River at Youngstown in Mahoning county. A flood warning has also been issued for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county. For a look at the current watches and warnings, CLICK HERE. Below is a look at forecast water levels for Eagle Creek and the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg, Warren, and Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Temperatures In Store Monday But Warmup To Follow

CHICAGO (CBS) — Colder temperatures are in store for Monday in the Chicago area, but a warmup is on the way for midweek. Sunday night will bring a few flurries, but most of the evening will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 15 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 25 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and a few showers returning on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Icy conditions Monday morning; some snow this week

DETROIT – It’s a mixed bag around Metro Detroit with icy and more dangerous driving conditions in areas that saw some decent snow Sunday. Temperatures are noticeably colder in the single digits with Monday morning wind chills at or below 0 degrees so, stay inside a little longer and cuddle with your loved ones. Happy Valentine’s Day from your Local4Casters. It’s going to be chilly all day so keep the full winter arsenal in play as you bundle up today.
MICHIGAN STATE

