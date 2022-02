ENCINO (CBSLA) – The light at the end of this latest COVID surge may be getting brighter, with the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health saying the county is on track to start dropping some masking requirements. “There’s a number of reasons right now why it makes sense to keep the masks on,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of LA County Department of Public Health. Ferrer said COVID transmission rates remain high, but the infection rate is dropping and so are hospitalizations. They’re now below 2,500, which means we’re on track to start phasing out the mask mandate. “As long...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO