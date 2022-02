Just like a newborn, you are more than enough just as you are. You being authentically you, on purpose, is what makes you worthy and valuablTerri Kozlowski. Do you believe you are more than enough, just as you are? Most people struggle with the sense they are sufficient, just as they are. Somewhere in the past, someone made them feel inferior for something. Then the ego took this notion of being lesser and told you to hide who you authentically are so you would be accepted. So, you put on masks, armor, and labels from others so your ego would feel safe and recognized.

12 DAYS AGO