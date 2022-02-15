ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadville, CO

Colorado Researchers Discover New Plant In Leadville’s High Country

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The head curator at the Denver Botanic Gardens says researchers discovered a new plant in Colorado’s high country. The discovery led Dr. Jennifer Ackerfield, colleagues and the U.S. Forest Service to Mount Sherman, near Leadville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujpLh_0eFXKuYD00

(credit: Denver Botanic Gardens)

Ackerfield first learned about the type of new plant in her Ph. D. research. She named it Cirsium funkiae in honor of her mentor, Dr. Vicki Funk.

“We acknowledge that Indigenous communities of Lake County, Colorado, may have discovered this plant many years ago, but Ackerfield’s work gives this species a formal scientific name using a combination of physical, geographic and genetic data,” the Denver Botanic Gardens stated in a news release . “We can’t protect what we don’t know is out there.”

They found a thistle rose with yellow flowers among small alpine plants. Researchers say the thistle adapts differently than alpine plants by producing dense, woolly hairs around the flowers which help protect against the harsh winter conditions. The hairs also help feed pollinators and pikas.

“The Rocky Mountains harbor potentially many plant species, just waiting to be formally described by scientists as they unravel their genetic ‘code,'” the gardens state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Snowiest town in Colorado has already gotten 127 inches of snow

A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado. According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
OutThere Colorado

Up to a foot of snow could fall as forecast intensifies in Colorado, commute to be impacted

Don't be fooled by sunny morning skies on Colorado's Front Range – a snowstorm is set to hit Colorado on Wednesday night and it's likely that the winter weather will impact most Coloradans. Morning mountain snow is set to spread from the northwest region to the southeast throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area from 5 PM to 9 PM.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'dirtiest' in nation

According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others. A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was quite close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest. ...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Leadville, CO
Outdoor Life

After Hunters Legally Take 23 Wolves That Ranged Outside Yellowstone, Montana to Close Region When 6 More Wolves Are Taken

Montana wildlife commissioners unanimously voted on Jan. 28 to close the wolf hunting and trapping season in Region 3, which borders Yellowstone National Park, after six more wolves are taken, reports the Independent Record. Last Friday’s decision means that wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 will close if (or when) six more wolves are killed in the region. So far 76 wolves have already been taken by hunters and trappers in Region 3. That’s six fewer than the 82-wolf threshold that would have normally triggered a mid-season review by the commission, as outlined by the 2021-22 regulations. That original threshold of 82 wolves was not a quota, but the MFWP Commission is treating it like one after Friday’s meeting.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Funk
OutThere Colorado

Rock collision kills skier at Colorado resort, county's fourth slopesport death in just 20 days

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
natureworldnews.com

6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Botanic Gardens#Plant#High Country#The U S Forest Service
95 Rock KKNN

Religious Items and More Left Behind in Abandoned Colorado Home

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A home in Colorado was abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left to rot, but that's not the only thing that was left. The story of how and why the family left is a mystery, but they left behind quite a lot of stuff including religious items, toys, multiple TVs, and more.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
99.9 The Point

3 Colorado Restaurants Ranked Top In The US. Have You Been?

Colorado has some amazing places to eat and now three of our state's local restaurants have made a nationally ranked Top 100 list. Have you eaten at any of the three?. Being born and raised in Colorado and spending my entire life here, I've come across some real local gems as far as restaurants go and I'm always excited to get recommendations for new places that I may have yet to try.
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy