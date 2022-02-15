ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Youth mental health issues reach crisis levels during pandemic

By Alexandra Limon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSm9B_0eFXKncM00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are exploring the problems and solutions to youth mental health issues which have reached crisis levels during the pandemic.

One big hurdle in getting help for those young people is insurance barriers.

In addition to the youth mental health crisis, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) said there’s also a real problem in how long it takes to receive treatment.

“America’s approach to mental health care is way out of whack, and it starts failing America’s young people early on,” Wyden said.

Bipartisan USPS reform bill hits roadblock

The pandemic caused a jump in self harm and suicide attempts in young people.

“A five year in the emergency department who disclosed suicidal feelings of plans to run into traffic, in reaction to her parents job loss, financial stresses and her mother’s depression,” psychiatrist Dr. Tami Benton explained.

Doctors said part of the challenge is private health insurance companies don’t treat mental health the same as physical health problems.

That leads to patients being stuck in the wrong health care settings for months.

“Emergency room boarding often creates more distress, decompensation in psychiatric symptoms, and increased traumatic exposure,” Jodie L. Lubarsky of Seacoast Mental Health Center explained.

Experts say government funded health care is a problem too and low Medicare reimbursement rates contribute to staffing shortages.

GOP senators to block vote on Biden Fed picks

There are also challenges reaching kids in rural areas.

“Adolescent psychiatrists in my state – they’re in the cities, they’re not in the rural areas,” Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said.

Experts say schools and telehealth services can fill that crucial gap but need more resources.

Lawmakers vow to develop real solutions.

“We’re going to mobilize the Congress, for these fundamental reforms,” Senator Wyden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Midland Christian staffers no longer in custody, jail records show

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: February 17, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Bill Cassidy
KXII.com

Mental health struggles continue to increase, fueled by pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The “new normal” changes every day in America and that doesn’t exclude the mental health challenges that came with the isolation and fear associated with the pandemic. “We just need more therapists, there’s not enough people to do the work,” said Dr. Stephanie...
SHERMAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man sentenced to 10 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man was sentenced 10 years confinement in connection to the death of Rey Robles, Jr. on February 25, 2021 and for assaulting a Detention Officer at the Tom Green County Jail, according to a release from the Tom Green County District Attorney’s Office. According to the release, Mauricio […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Health Crisis#Mental Health Care#Nexstar#Medicare#Gop#Biden Fed#Congress#Nexstar Media Inc
WBUR

Mental health in the pandemic and weighing legacy in college admissions

One in three Massachusetts adults reported needing behavioral healthcare for themselves or a close relative in the first year of the pandemic, according to a new survey commissioned by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation. Dr. Carlos Cappas, Chief Behavioral Health Officer at Lynn Community Health Center joins us to discuss the survey’s findings and his observations on the ground during the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
KLST/KSAN

Girls High School Basketball Playoff Scores, Parings

Regional QuarterfinalsClass 2AW29 Mason vs R31 Three Rivers, TBD Class 1AT11 Sterling City vs R11 Irion County, TBD W11 Robert Lee vs W12 Veribest, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center Area RoundClass 3AW8 Peaster 70, T6 Wall 41 Class 2AW6 New Home 55, R7 Christoval 18 W5 Sudan 89, T7 Eldorado 31 W29 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
KLST/KSAN

Sutton County Sheriffs respond to fatal morning wreck

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – Sutton County Sheriff, Sonora Volunteer Fire Department, DPS Troopers and Sutton County EMS responded to a fatal accident at the 404 eastbound exit of interstate highway 10 around 9:20 a.m. Friday, February 18th. According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle carrying one passenger had struck the rock embankment at the exit […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy