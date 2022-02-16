ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Quirky Watch From H. Moser & Cie Explains Its Functions Right on Its Dial

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNf5i_0eFXKkyB00

Click here to read the full article.

In the world of haute horologerie, timepieces are prized for highly complicated movements and designs. But with H. Moser & Cie ’s new “ perpetual calendar for dummies” on your wrist, you’ll spend much less time on Google searching its configurations.

Dubbed the Endeavor Perpetual Calendar Tutorial , the 42 mm watch features notes that resemble a “cheat sheet” and drawings that highlight its movement—and for connoisseurs of the brand, this sense of quirky humor is one of its defining characteristics (more on that in a moment). The piece has an 18-karat white gold case and contrasting “funky blue” fumé dial with a sunburst pattern. Limited to just 20 examples it was created to commemorate the launch of an updated version of the brand’s former Funky Blue edition from 2015. Sporting H. Moser and Cie’s logo in a stealthy new transparent lacquer, that reimagined timepiece is also now available.

As you’d expect, most of the specs for the Tutorial model aren’t that far off the original. It features the same leaf-shaped hands, date display and small arrow-shaped center hand that indicates the month. Both editions come with a curved transparent sapphire-crystal case back. The piece differs, for starters, with its quirky written explainers that provide insight on the watch’s calendar settings, power reserve, month pointer, cleaning the dial and more. A bold yellow stripe that alludes to a “very rare” date also accents the piece, alongside a small-seconds display without markers.

Both models come equipped with the watchmaker’s manual-winding HMC 800 movement. The double-barrel function includes an Original Straumann hairspring and an interchangeable Moser escapement. Its pallet fork and escapement wheel are both made of gold. The piece also has a hacking seconds feature that will stop the seconds when you pull its “M” adorned crown. With a frequency of 18,000 vph, the figure provides a lengthy power reserve of 168 hours, or seven days. A leap-year cycle indicator can also be found on its caseback, where all the components have been finished and decorated by hand.

H. Moser & Cie’s perpetual calendars have been around since 2005 and are best known for being able to adjust forwards and backwards at any time of the day (a rarity in this rarified world). The release of the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Funky Blue model “contributed to the brand’s revival while establishing its new aesthetic codes—a bold blend of the traditional and modern,” the brand shares in a statement. In addition to updating the timepiece, a “cheat sheet” alternative was created to “aid those who may still wonder how their perpetual calendar works.”

To fans of the watchwaker, the Tutorial timepiece will simply represent its latest form of creative expression following a string of unique releases over the past year. One of those designs includes the Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept X seconde/seconde/ , which is similar in design to the new perpetual calendar models featurin g a brightly colored fume dial with a cartoonish rubber eraser at its center. Also, let’s not forget the Swiss Alp Watch Final Upgrade which was released as a middle finger to smartwatches. It resembles an Apple watch with a digital update disk on its dial, but unlike the world’s best-selling watch, it’s 100 percent mechanical.

The Endeavor Perpetual Calendar Tutorial and reimagined Funky Blue edition are available now for $65,000 and $60,000, respectively. Each comes with a hand-stitched kudu leather strap. Visit the H. Moser & Cie website for more details.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is America’s Favorite Designer Label, a New Study Says

Click here to read the full article. Americans just can’t get enough of Louis Vuitton. On the heels of LVMH posting a record $71.5 billion in revenue in 2021, the legendary French house can partially thank the pandemic boom for making it the most coveted luxury brand in the United States, according to a new study. The findings come from a study by online art gallery SINGULART, which examined search data from 2018 to 2021 to see where interest spiked for 42 designer brands. The French maison topped the chart of designer labels both in the US and in Europe, with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Tag Heuer’s Newest Smart Watches Move Faster and Stay Charged Longer

Tag Heuer is making its smartwatches even smarter, with a longer battery life, twice the data transfer speed, a new charger display console and a better screen with a higher contrast ratio and improved color definition. Two new models of the Connected Caliber E4 represent the fourth generation of Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch collection, first introduced in 2014. One is a redesigned 45 mm model and the other, a smaller, 42 mm size. Both contain the new caliber E4. The screen on the 42 mm version seems just as big as the 45 mm because of a thinner, almost nonexistent bezel...
TENNIS
Robb Report

Former Tag Heuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver Is Launching His Own Watch Brand

Click here to read the full article. Biver is back! The legendary 73-year-old watchmaker, who retired in 2018 after a stint as the CEO of Tag Heuer and as president of LVMH’s entire watch division, recently told Switzerland’s RTS news channel that he is plotting a return to the industry with an eponymous line of watches called JC Biver. In fact, he said he visited a potential headquarters for the company as recently as last week. “My name is valuable, credible and well-known,” Biver told the outlet. “That may appear pretentious, but it’s the fruit of 50 years in horology.” Indeed, over...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Roger Dubuis Is Releasing Just 8 of These Graffiti-Inspired Timepieces

When Roger Dubuis opened it’s now-closed Midtown Manhattan location in 2015, the company debuted Hommage Millésime pocket watch at the store. But a lot can change in seven years. And the celebratory timepiece for its downtown pop-up shop in Soho looks entirely different from the more stately high-complication piece that dropped for its previous Madison Avenue location. The new Excalibur Soho Edition MB, of which only eight will be made, showcases the brand’s efforts to appeal to a decidedly younger, more sartorially street-savvy clientele. The 42 mm watch is crafted from a milky-white mineral composite fiber and displays a skeletonized dial....
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dial#Design#Watch Strap#Jewelry#H Moser Cie#Tutorial#Power Reserve
Robb Report

Why the Century-Old Polo Coat Feels Like It Was Made for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Until recently, perhaps no item in the menswear canon felt more geezer-ish than the polo coat. At a time when coats were cut slim and cropped, the polo—whose generous proportions stemmed from its original utility as a warming cloak worn by English polo players between matches—looked downright archaic. It didn’t help that the coat traveled from polo pitches to Ivy League campuses, where the mix of formal and informal features—including camel hair fabric, a double-breasted front, peak lapels, flapped patch pockets, a half-belted back and gauntlet cuffs—which had made it such a hit at...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Inside the $150 Million Waterfront Estate That Is Now Miami’s Most Expensive Residential Listing

Philanthropist and business leader Adrienne Arsht is saying goodbye to her storied Miami compound. The waterfront property, dubbed Arsht Estate, overlooks Biscayne Bay and is located in Miami’s affluent Coconut Grove enclave. The four-acre grounds house two mansions: Indian Springs, built by Arsht in 1999, and Villa Serena, built in 1913 by former US Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan. The two homes are connected via a stone path and share 400 feet of private bay frontage. Together, the interiors—including those of ancillary structures like guesthouses—span 25,000 square feet and have a total of 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.  Arsht built...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Forget Yachts, This Mini-Sub Can Be Towed Behind Your Truck Like a Jet Ski

In the small but exclusive world of personal submarines, there are two brands: U-Boat Worx and Triton. The two go mano a mano for the most part, offering a range of subs for different missions, numbers of passengers and seat layouts. Both brands have their fans, unique selling points and recognizable looks. They also both share the James-Bond-cool factor of being able to take you way below the ocean’s surface to experience what was previously accessible only to professional submariners. But the price tags, size and weight of the underwater craft have kept most potential buyers away from ownership. You have...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

It’s Official: The DeLorean Is Coming Back as an All-Electric Sports Car

Click here to read the full article. DeLorean finally has a future again—and it’s all-electric. After years of rumors, one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s is officially coming back. Nearly 40 years after first stealing our imaginations in 1985’s Back to the Future, the DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV. Shortly before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the DeLorean Motor Company announced its return in a 15-second video clip uploaded to its official social media accounts. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t reveal what the EV will look like, although the teased silhouette will definitely remind you of Marty McFly’s vehicle of...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
Robb Report

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Air Force Ones Raised a Record-Setting $25.3 Million at Auction

The hotly anticipated sale of Louis Vuitton and Nike’s “Air Force 1” sneakers brought in a record-setting amount of money—and it’s all heading to a great cause. All 200 pairs of the limited-edition collaboration, designed by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s late artistic director of menswear, were offered for sale in a two-week auction at Sotheby’s that raised a whopping grand total of $25.3 million. The total is more than eight times higher than Sotheby’s original high estimate of $3 million, and the sale has set the highest-known public record for sneaker and fashion auctions, according to Sotheby’s. Most of the sneakers, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Ford’s New Bronco Everglades Is Built for Serious Off-Roaders

The latest Ford Bronco build will allow you to go even further off road. The Detroit automaker unveiled a special version of its revived SUV called the Bronco Everglades on Thursday morning. The ultra-rugged variant, which will make its public debut at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend, is aimed at adventurous drivers who never want to be restricted by road conditions. At its core, the Bronco Everglades is the four-door configuration of the SUV with the Sasquatch Package and a host of other factory-installed off-road upgrades. These include a class-exclusive snorkel that runs up the passenger-side A-pillar that allows for better...
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: Candela’s New 28-Foot ‘Flying’ Electric Boat Takes Its Maiden Voyage

Click here to read the full article. When Candela debuted its speedy C-8 electric boat last summer, the brand said it hoped the new model would bring an “iPhone-moment for boats.” Less than six months later, that bold claim doesn’t seem quite so unrealistic. The Swedish outfit has released video footage of its impressive 28-foot, hydrofoiling electric boat prototype cruising the waters outside the company’s headquarters in Lidingö, Stockholm. The C-8’s maiden voyage reached its designed “take-off” speed of 16 knots before flying noiselessly above the water at a cruise speed of 20 knots, according to the company. What’s especially impressive from...
CARS
Robb Report

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond Is Expected to Fetch $48 Million at Auction. Here’s What to Know About It.

Click here to read the full article. When the De Beers Cullinan Blue, a 15.10-carat step-cut fancy vivid blue diamond, goes on the block at Sotheby’s Hong Kong at the end of April, it will carry an estimated price tag of $48 million, the highest dollar amount ever placed on a blue diamond at auction. “Before we get into comparisons with other stones, one important point to mention is that this estimate puts the stone alongside some of the greatest, finest works by the titans of art history, such as the Botticelli that we sold in January for $45 million, and...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This $87 Million Beverly Hills Estate Moonlights as a European Palace in the Movies

An Italian palace. That’s what, to many, this $87 million palatial compound evokes.  It’s possible you’ve seen this home, or at least parts of it, before, as it’s been featured in more than 40 music videos (from the likes of Shakira and Bon Jovi), TV shows, movies and commercials. The European-inspired estate, located at 1420 Davies Drive in tony Beverly Hills, looks plucked out of the old country But it’s actually situated on 7.8 acres atop an LA promontory accessed via a private, tree-lined driveway. The real magic begins when you step foot inside the grand, two-story foyer, with its impressive Imperial...
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

From a 1997 Carrera to a 2013 M3: An Eclectic Porsche and BMW Collection Is Heading to Auction at Amelia Island

Rudy Mancinas, who passed away in 2021, amassed an impressive collection of cars, including 18 Porsche and BMW examples to be offered without reserve by Gooding & Company during its Amelia Island Auction on Friday, March 4. Mancinas made a careful selection of vehicles when it came to his collection, and many represent the evolution of later Porsche 911 and BMW M 3-Series models, in colors that range from mild to wild. Occasionally, the cars were “Rudyfied” with personal touches and tasteful modifications, such as colored brake calipers and badge accents, to make the appearance of each vehicle unique. At one...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This ‘Cryptopunk’ NFT Collection May Fetch Up to $30 Million at Auction

Later this month, Sotheby’s will dedicate a single-lot auction to a collection of “CryptoPunks,” a group of NFT avatars designed by Larva Labs. Set to hit the block during a live sale in New York under the tile “Punk It!,” a grouping of 104 “CryptoPunks” will be offered as a single lot on February 23. That set is expected to fetch $20 million–$30 million. Each punk in the set is rendered as pixelated cartoon-like character donning a certain hairstyle. If the set reaches its low estimate, it will be among the most expensive NFTs  art ever sold. Though it likely won’t outpace The First...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Here’s Everything We Know About Elon Musk’s Mysterious $5.7 Billion Donation to Charity

Click here to read the full article. Where in the world did Elon Musk donate that $6 billion? On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Tesla CEO gave around $5.74 billion to charity during a mass share-selling spree in November. Musk, 50, sold 5,044,000 Tesla shares—which was then trading at above $1,060—between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29, and the money was given to charity, according to an SEC filing. Although it was one of the largest donations to charity ever recorded, details about where the money went remain unclear. The SEC filing reveals no information about a potential recipient, and...
CHARITIES
Robb Report

This $13 Million Paris Penthouse Comes With Eiffel Tower Views and a Coveted Address

There might not be a more prestigious address available in the City of Light right now. Beside the new Bulgari Hotel on Avenue George V sits a serene two-story penthouse with views of the Eiffel Tower. Sunshine floods both floors through an expanse of windows that rise to the roof. Another major draw of this apartment—beyond its location within the desirable 8th arrondissement, a short walk to the Champs-Élysées and the Seine—is its recent makeover, courtesy of designer-in-demand Stéphanie Coutas. She regularly makes the top 100 international designers lists for her chic and elevated, but not splashy, aesthetic. Her furnishing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

How This Historically Black Yacht Club Learned to Thrive by Centering Community

In 1959, four Black men who were boaters in Washington, DC, decided to take their love of the water to the Chesapeake Bay. Joseph Barr, Hugh Dowling, Ellsworth Randall and Albert C. Burwell had been part of the Seafarers Boat Club on the Anacostia River, but wanted to take advantage of the Chesapeake’s much larger cruising grounds. They decided Annapolis should be home port. But the doors of local yacht clubs were closed to them and marina owners refused to sell Black captains fuel. Undeterred, they created the Seafarers Yacht Club, one of the oldest Black yacht clubs in the US....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Robb Report

This Gorgeous, Fully Restored 1981 Lamborghini Countach Just Went up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. For the purists unimpressed by Lamborghini’s attempt to bring the Countach into the 21st century as a hybrid, here’s your shot at landing one of the originals. Earlier this week, Sackey & Co. put [via Dupont Registry] a gorgeous 1981 Countach LP400S up for auction. The auction house is calling it one of the finest restored examples of the coveted supercar, and it’s hard to argue—it looks like it was ripped from a poster. Dressed in its original livery—Nero Tenebre over Bianco Latte—this LP400S, chassis no. 1121374, went through a complete cosmetic and mechanical makeover to...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Petersen Museum Gave Us an Inside Look at a Secret Collection of Holy Grail Cars

Just a short jog away from where the crush of automotive devotees that is Monterey Car Week happens every August, a group of 15 gearheads convene in the courtyard of a serene, stately home. An obsession with exquisite vehicles brings them together, but the collection housed in the sprawling standalone garage is about to turn their jaded eyes green with envy. The gathering, orchestrated by the Petersen Automotive Museum and blessed (i.e. sponsored) by the patron saint of premium tires (and haute cuisine), Michelin, is led by Bruce Meyer. The quintessential enthusiast’s enthusiast, Meyer is a notable collector in his own right. When he arrives in a seemingly...
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy