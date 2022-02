BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases in Idaho are trending down, but transmission in the community is still very high. More than 2,000 new cases were reported Thursday alone. Members of the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare met on Thursday and heard from state public health officials who said hospitals are still feeling the pressure from COVID. Even though crisis standards of care have been deactivated, and patient numbers are down, they said illnesses among hospital staff have the capacity "tipping toward the fragile side."

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO