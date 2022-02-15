ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, NJ

West Essex over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Essex had four double-figure scorers to defeat Cedar Grove, 68-42 in North Caldwell. Senior Chris Corbo led the way with 19 points. Corbo is now...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

High Point edges Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Ashley Kuperus put in a game-high 17 points and High Point needed every one of them as it won at home, 34-33, over Morristown-Beard. Kuperus sank three 3-pointers in her total for High Point (15-9), which broke a 12-12 tie at halftime with a decisive 15-11 run in the third quarter.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Region wrestling qualifiers 132 lb.: Every wrestler advancing from districts, 2022

The first cut, on the way to A.C. Well over 3,000 wrestlers entered the weekend of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic district wrestling tournaments -- and 1,344 have survived. Those still standing will advance to the region tournaments, this week. Below, you will find lists of every district champ, runner-up and 3rd-place qualifier, at 132 pounds.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Caldwell, NJ
Education
Essex County, NJ
Basketball
Cedar Grove, NJ
Sports
Essex County, NJ
Sports
City
North Caldwell, NJ
City
Cedar Grove, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
North Caldwell, NJ
Sports
Cedar Grove, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Moorestown defeats Seneca - Boys basketball recap

Mikail Richardson led all scorers with 16 points while Lamar Davis had 14 to lead Moorestown past Seneca 44-35 in Moorestown. Leading by four points at halftime, Moorestown (20-4) carried its momentum into the second half as it outscored Seneca 26-21. Tyler Klym and Caleb Roseboro had 11 points for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJSIAA girls wrestling state championships: Wrestleback quarterfinal results, 2022

A look at all the matches from the wrestleback quarterfinal round at the NJSIAA girls wrestling tournament in Phillipsburg. Be sure to check back for our round-by-round coverage throughout the day. Third-Place Consolations. Wrestleback Quarterfinal Results. 100. 8-Litzy Argueta, Lakewood p. 5-Treasure Holder, Paulsboro, 3:37. 6-Mariah Koster, Nutley p. 7-Ella...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Florence defeats Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Florence’s Rasheem Harris led all scorers with 21 points to lead his team past Cinnaminson 59-53 in Florence. Despite trailing by a bucket at halftime, Florence (10-10) took control in the second half as it outscored Cinnaminson 34-26. Noel Nabors also scored 13 points while Darius Bland and Elmer...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

No. 18 St. Augustine defeats Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Brown led second-seeded St. Augustine, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 23 points and eight rebounds past seventh-seeded Bridgeton 74-43 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Richland. St. Augustine (21-2) led 35-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Bridgeton 39-20.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

District 14: South Plainfield wins 37th-straight team title, Hillside’s Ihemesie wins

Tell us if you’ve heard this before, South Plainfield won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics District 14 team title Saturday. Chances are, you have because it was the 37th-consecutive time South Plainfield has won a district team championship, adding another season to its state-record run. It doesn’t seem to matter which district, which region or who the opponents are, South Plainfield wins, anyway.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

District 26 wrestling: Craft earns revenge on big day for Rancocas Valley

Delran’s Drew Roskos was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Burlington County Open for his sudden victory decision over Rancocas Valley’s Austin Craft. So it was only appropriate that when Craft returned the favor with a 2-1 overtime win against Roskos in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics District 26 Championships he earned his own Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJSIAA District 15 Wrestling results from Delaware Valley, 2022

The complete championship results from the NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics District 15 wrestling championships. 9-Anthony Caceres, Bernards p. 8-Mateo Mcnamara, Summit, 3:24. 8-Spiro Theologis, Colonia p. 9-Andrew Schauers, Pingry, 3:21. 150. 9-Anthony Ramunno, Watchung Hills p. 8-Carl Johnston, Summit, 0:26. Quarterfinal Round Results. 106. 4-Nick Valenti, Watchung Hills p. 5-Owen...
WWE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
186K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy