West Essex over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap

Tell us if you’ve heard this before, South Plainfield won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics District 14 team title Saturday. Chances are, you have because it was the 37th-consecutive time South Plainfield has won a district team championship, adding another season to its state-record run. It doesn’t seem to matter which district, which region or who the opponents are, South Plainfield wins, anyway.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO