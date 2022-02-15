ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The 1975 Delete All Social Media Accounts

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR60E_0eFXJxEb00
Photo: Getty Images Europe

If you search for The 1975 on social media platforms don't be alarmed if nothing pops up: the band deleted all their accounts.

Before you panic, take a deep breath. This is actually a good thing. Matty Healy and company have been known to wipe all their profiles between album eras, which means they're more than likely gearing up to announce a new album!

Over the weekend, the band's manager Jamie Oborne got fans excited with a tweet hyping new music. "I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x" he wrote.

The 1975 shared footage from the studio last month, and Oborne posted a photo of a "to do" list on his Instagram story that had only one item: "Make great record."

Healy has been hinting that The 1975 was working on new music for a while now. Back in August, he declared that he was working on "another classic record," and in October played a surprise acoustic set opening for Phoebe Bridgers where he debuted two new songs , one titled "New York."

He also teased music from the pre-1975 band Drive Like I Do last year.

“There’s a lot of people asking me about Drive Like I Do," Healy said in an Instagram Story video last February. "Drive Like I Do was the band that we were before The 1975, so it’s kind of as humble as it was."

“There’s the old music, there’s a little bit of new music. I’m not gonna make a fanfare about it. It’s not coming out today, but it’s coming out pretty soon," he continued. "That’ll be a nice little thing. There’s loads of things going on, coming out, so I’m excited."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Vibe

Lil Cease Reveals Biggie’s Shelved Diss Track, “The Ugliest,” Was Set To Feature Verses From Nas And Method Man

During the height of The Notorious B.I.G.’s beef with Tupac, many incidents transpired that have since been well documented. However, Lil Cease recently revealed a few things most hadn’t previously known from that hostile era, including details regarding an unreleased Tupac diss titled “The Ugliest.” On Tuesday (Jan. 25), The Art of Dialogue released an interview with Cease in which he spoke on the J Dilla-produced track. “Big wasn’t really tryna do diss songs to Pac,” the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member explained. “I mean, he was making it aware. Little lines he may say in certain songs and situations like that […] but...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1975#Music For A While#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Julia Fox Deleted All Her Kanye Pics and Unfollowed Fan Accounts

Soooo, over the weekend Julia Fox somewhat randomly deleted a bunch of her Instagram pics with Kanye West and then unfollowed several Juliye fan accounts—leading to inevitable speculation that she and Kanye had broken up. But nope, apparently not. Due to everyone being all 🌀, Julia hopped onto Instagram Stories to clear things up, saying:
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lupe Fiasco Shares Opinion On Kid Cudi & Kanye West Beef: ‘Oh He A Goat, But He A Bitch’

While they use to be thick as thieves, the Kid Cudi and Kanye West fallout currently has no end in sight. Tensions between the pair have not been resolved since they began on Saturday (February 12), when Ye cut Cudi from his DONDA sequel because of his friendship with Pete Davidson. As tensions hit a boiling point, Lupe Fiasco, a longtime nemesis of Cudi, has stepped in to offer his own two cents on the whole debacle.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

141K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy