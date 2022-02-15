ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Oku On His Reaction To Match With Will Ospreay At RevPro High Stakes

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Oku weighed in on his match with Will Ospreay at RevPro High Stakes in a recent interview. Oku spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling, who sent along some highlights you can check out below:. On his match with Will Ospreay at RevPro High Stakes 2022: “So, I...

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Becky Lynch on Predicament of Being Forced to Destroy Her Childhood Hero Lita

– Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews spoke to WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch on WrestleRant ahead of today’s Elimination Chamber event. Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today’s show. Below are some highlights:. Becky Lynch on facing Lita: “I’m...
Note On Current Injury Status For Bayley & Asuka In WWE

Bayley and Asuka have both been sidelined in WWE for several months due to injury, and there has been lots of speculation as to when they could return to the ring. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on their current status. According to Johnson, Bayley is still expected back...
WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the title.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Champion vs. Champion Match Set for WrestleMania 38, Updated Lineup

– The stage is now set for a Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title, Winner Takes All shodown for WrestleMania 38. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Brock Lesnar won the men’s Chamber match to recapture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. WWE has now announced that it will be Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 (See below).
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
Note On Wrestlers Expected To Join AEW Soon, Including Jeff Hardy and Others

Earlier this month, AEW President Tony Khan said that more wrestlers would be joining the company soon, which was before the arrivals of Keith Lee and Jay White. Keith Lee signed but Jay White is still working primarily with NJPW. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that more wrestlers are expected to join the company soon. This includes the previously rumored Jeff Hardy and Buddy Matthews.
Hall’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re back on the other side of the world this time and the card is pretty stacked. There are two Elimination Chamber matches to go with three women’s matches as we get ready for Wrestlemania. That could go in more than one direction and the show seems a bit more interesting as a result. Let’s get to it.
Part Of Angel Garza Gimmick Reportedly Dropped Quietly Then Reinstated

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Angel Garza briefly stopped doing his tearaway pants spot only to have it reinstated later on, at WWE’s request. According to the report, he was told several months ago to stop doing the spot with the gimmicked pants. Two weeks later, WWE officials changed their minds and he was allowed to do it again. It was such a brief change that no one noticed or knew it happened.
