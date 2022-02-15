It’s February – Time to prepare your garden for the spring season

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.

GARDENING ・ 19 DAYS AGO