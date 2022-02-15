It’s February – Time to prepare your garden for the spring season

Welcoming everything from a monstera to a rubber plant into your home can help add beauty to your spaces and purify the air. Your favorite varieties, however, come with some responsibility—and experience a few problems every now and then. One such issue? They occasionally attract some pests. And if you notice small bugs floating around, you might have a classic case of fungus gnats, which resemble fruit flies but nest in moist soil. Beyond the annoyance, their larvae eat roots and can spread plant pathogens, says Melissa Ozawa, the Martha Stewart Living features and garden editor. Here, she explains how to keep these bugs away from your plants.
Comments / 0