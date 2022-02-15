Taking care of water systems for the next crisis is our duty

Millions of people could be forced to have water meters in their homes in suppliers’ attempts to prevent water shortages, it’s claimed. Water companies supplying areas that have a “serious” risk of shortages could force households to have meters installed.About six million househoulds – supplied by Cambridge Water, Portsmouth Water, South Staffordshire Water, Severn Trent Water, Veolia Water, Wessex Water, and Southern West Water – could be made to have them fitted.Those who do not have the meters installed could be charged more expensive flat-rate tariffs that could add about £200 to their annual bill, The Telegraph has reported.Water bills...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO