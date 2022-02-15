ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Marijuana Stocks Like Aurora Cannabis Rose So Much Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Marijuana stocks aren't an asset class that's been known for price pops lately. Yet on Tuesday, many weed titles did well by investors, even those companies based in the beleaguered Canadian market.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) , Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) , and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) enjoyed 6%-plus gains on the day. Meanwhile, fellow Canadian companies Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) posted rises of almost 4% and nearly 2%, respectively. Not to be outdone, U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) products specialist Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) notched a 5% lift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePx5c_0eFXHoSs00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Of those half-dozen names, only one -- Charlotte's Web -- had any proprietary news of significance to report. The company announced Tuesday that it intends to produce and sell CBD-infused beverages, and is doing so "with new CBD social elixirs currently under development with an expected launch date later in the calendar year."

Since CBD drinks are hardly new to the market, this wasn't sufficient on its own to move Charlotte's Web stock, let alone marijuana titles. Rather, it seemed developments in U.S. legalization were the catalyst.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Senate passed a bill bringing forward the start of recreational cannabis sales in the state. If eventually signed into law, the recreational market would open for business on Sept. 15; the original law legalizing such products set 2024 as the start. The bill next goes to the state's House of Delegates for a vote.

Now what

Since marijuana is not yet legal (or decriminalized) at the U.S. federal level, Canadian companies cannot directly sell their product anywhere in this country.

But the latest development in Virginia indicates that American legalization continues to be a trend, albeit one developing in fits and starts. At some point, cannabis will likely be legal throughout the U.S., which will benefit all pot producers and distributors, whether American or not.

More From The Motley Fool

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web and Charlotte's Web Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Stock#Rose#Canadian#Aurora Cannabis#Organigram Holdings#Ogi#Sundial Growers#Web Holdings#Cwbhf#Getty Images#The Virginia Senate#House Of Delegates#American
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy