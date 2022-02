COLUMBIA, S.C. — No foul play is suspected in the fire at Hammond School in Columbia, although a definitive cause hasn't been determined yet. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told News19 Thursday the investigation into the cause of the blaze at the private school will likely be done on Friday, but at this point there's no evidence to suggest there was anything intentional about its origins.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO