Experimental brain surgery may help some people overcome drug addiction

By Caleb Hellerman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen her son bounced up the steep stone steps and through the door of the house he shared with his mother and father, Gina Buckhalter was wary. It was no secret that Gerod was a heavy drug user, addicted to opioids for more than half his 33 years. Gina...

Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mercury News

Popular ’80s party drug slowly gains respect as PTSD treatment

Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
HEALTH
Vice

Doctors Are Prescribing Fentanyl to Help People Addicted to Opioids

Over the past 40 years, Jeff Louden has used many different types of opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, and he’s been arrested time and time again because of it. “When you’re sick, there's not much you won’t do to get better—sell dope, rob banks, break into houses, whatever,” said Louden, a resident of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, ground zero for Canada’s drug-poisoning crisis. According to Crackdown, a drug war podcast of which Louden is a director, he was taken from Curve Lake First Nation when he was a baby and adopted by a white family, under a racist government policy known as the Sixties Scoop that targeted Indigenous communities. He first tried opioids when he was 9.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
InspireMore

Parents Refuse To Take No For An Answer When Son Is Diagnosed With Incurable Disease.

Everything was going well in Iris Schultz’s first pregnancy until her 20-week ultrasound, when doctors grew concerned about her son’s development. Little Hunter wasn’t growing as quickly as other fetuses, but otherwise everything looked fine. When he was born at 37 weeks, he was sent home after just a few days in the NICU. Even though his parents were told he was healthy, deep down, they knew something was wrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Devastating diagnosis for fit dad-of-two, 26, as his 'tension headaches' are found to be a rare and inoperable brain tumour - but he's determined to beat the odds

Christmas was approaching, and Dylan Tobin and his partner Isabell Gillmore were looking forward to treating their two young kids on the big day, while also discussing plans for buying a family home. For the 26-year-old Gold Coast youth worker, this was the prime of life, with a good future...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Davenport Journal

Man, who was one of the sickest COVID patients at his hospital, says he regrets not getting the vaccine after spending over two months in a coma and life support

The 36-year-old man, who was reportedly one of the sickest COVID patients at the hospital, says he regrets not getting vaccinated. The man said he went so far into the pandemic without getting sick that he figured he could shrug off getting the vaccine. He had no preexisting conditions and was otherwise healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother with MS dies of Covid after being wrongly told by doctor she couldn’t get vaccine, family claims

A healthy Californian mother-of-three living with multiple sclerosis died from Covid-19 after being told by her healthcare provider she should not be vaccinated against the virus, her family claims.Attorneys speaking on behalf of the family said at a news conference that they will pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, ABC 7 reports.Nerissa Regnier, 45, of Mission Viejo, died on 16 December. She is survived by her husband Devin, and her children aged 14, 16, and 29. The family further alleges that she was denied monoclonal antibody treatment when she fell ill.Attorney Annee Della Donna said that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS

