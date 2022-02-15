Bears hire for newly created Clyde Emrich director of high performance position

(670 The Score) The Bears have hired Brent Salazar as their Clyde Emrich director of high performance, a newly formed position under the watch of new general manager Ryan Poles.

Salazar will oversee the Bears' strength and conditioning and sports science departments while working with the team's athletic training staff. He previously worked for a decade in NFL strength and conditioning with the Broncos, Chiefs and Vikings.

The position is named after the late Emrich, the Bears' longtime strength and conditioning coach who passed away last year at the age of 90. He was hired as the NFL's first strength coach in 1971 by George Halas.

"We are excited to add this key hire to our football operations staff, a newly created position to oversee, align and continue to develop our strength and conditioning and sports science to optimize player performance," Poles said in a team statement. "Players maximizing their potential in preparation, on the field, in recovery and rehabilitation is critical to their overall athletic performance and ultimately team success. To honor the late Clyde Emrich, a pioneer in this space, is very fitting for the director of high performance."

Salazar spent the last two years working as a performance strategist with Kitman Labs and also worked from 2017-'20 as the director of performance for the United States Tennis Association.

The Bears still list Andre Tucker as their head athletic trainer and Jennifer Gibson as their sports science coordinator and dietician. Jason Loscalzo is no longer on the coaching staff.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .