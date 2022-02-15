ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Being Active for 20 Minutes a Day Can Help You Stay Heart Healthy

By Meagan Drillinger
Healthline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study finds that 20 minutes of daily moderate to vigorous exercise in early older age (70 to 75 years) may best stave off major heart disease, including heart failure, in later older age (80 years and older). Maintaining an active lifestyle over time was associated with lower...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Supplement You Should Be Taking To Strengthen Your Heart

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predisposed, your lifestyle can also have a great impact on your heart health. Eating a nutritious diet is essential for your long term health, but we all lead busy lives. Sometimes you need help bridging the gap between what you’re getting enough of and what you’re losing out on. This is why supplements can be incredibly helpful additions to your wellness routine. But how do you know which ones are right for you? We asked Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc, about his favorite supplements when it comes to strengthening your heart health.
HEALTH
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Aerobic Exercise#Gardening#Heart Rate#Italians
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Stop Eating To Get Rid Of Smile Lines, According To Doctors

As we age, the skin surrounding our mouths begins to sag and forms frowny lines that face downward. While this is completely normal and expected, the lines can be exacerbated by what we eat. Creating a healthier, balanced diet can help you achieve better-looking skin in the long run. We spoke with board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, M.D., and skincare expert Dr. Rudolf Probst, M.D., about four foods to avoid that can worsen the skin around your mouth, and why.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The #1 Worst Drink For Your Chronic Inflammation

Many people experience chronic inflammation, but it’s different from the inflammation that you experience in short periods to protect your body from infection. Chronic inflammation is harder to see, but it still wreaks havoc on your body and, when untreated, can lead to a number of dangerous side effects including gut dysfunction, skin issues, and autoimmune disease. “Inflammation is a natural process in the body to help protect us against foreign invaders and pathogens as well as injuries. White blood cells come to the rescue to protect the injury site, we develop redness, swelling and heat.” Says Pamela Barton R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Nutrition. “This is called acute inflammation. Inflammation becomes a problem when it becomes chronic, due to too much “alarm” in the body at all times.”
HEALTH
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

When you’re hungry and pressed for time, microwaving a frozen food can be convenient and quick. While there are plenty of options that seem healthy in your grocery store’s freezer section, experts warned us about one particular kind that could contribute to weight gain if eaten frequently. We spoke with a nutritionist and dietitian about one frozen food to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight, and learned why it’s better to eat something else for breakfast instead.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have Stronger Bones

We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy