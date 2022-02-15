Proviso Math And Science Academy Has Black History Going Beyond February With New Curriculum

Black History Month, a time of pride, celebration and remembrance during the month of February, was first recognized in the U.S. in 1976 under former president Gerald R. Ford. It began as a way to commemorate efforts of the African diaspora, and was developed from the efforts of Carter G. Woodson — a Virginian scholar who sought to dedicate a week in February to the coordinated teaching of Black history in public schools.

