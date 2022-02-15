ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes joins Aaron Rodgers as 2022 NFL MVP favorite

By Vincent Frank
Two former NFL MVPs in that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers are betting favorites to come away with the award for the 2022 NFL season.

Coming off his second consecutive NFL MVP , Rodgers comes in at +700 to win what would be a record tying fifth award. Meanwhile, Mahomes matches Rodgers with +700 odds after he won the award back in 2018.

A lot of this could change as the offseason progresses, especially considering Rodgers himself is not guaranteed to be back with the Green Bay Packers. While things might be trending in that direction, the future Hall of Famer has not confirmed he’ll return to Green Bay for an 18th season.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers as NFL MVP favorites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p04cy_0eFXEPss00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Per Caesars Sportsbook , here are the odds to come away with the award when it is announced in February 2023.

Rodgers, 38, finished this past season having completed 69% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns against a mere seven interceptions. Statistically, he’s been on a whole other level over the past eight seasons.

  • Aaron Rodgers stats (since 2014): 65% completion, 31,153 yards, 261 TD, 41 INT, 104.2 rating

Those are just ridiculous numbers right there.

As for Mahomes, he had a down 2021 season. The former NFL and Super Bowl MVP threw more interceptions (13) than he did in his previous two seasons combined (11). He was still able to throw for north of 4,800 yards with 37 touchdowns.

If you want a darkhorse bet to come away with the NFL MVP next season, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers at +1400 is something to keep an eye on. As a sophomore this past season, he threw for north of 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interecptions.

Cooper Kupp leads the charge with long NFL MVP odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0mAu_0eFXEPss00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a 2021 season in which he earned Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors , Kupp could be a nice bet if you’re looking for long odds. Here’s a look at the best of the rest.

  • Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: +2500
  • Kyler Murray , quarterback, Arizona Cardinals: +2500
  • Russell Wilson , quarterback, Seattle Seahawks: +3000
  • Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts: +3000
  • Jalen Hurts , quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles: +4000
  • Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: +4000
  • Derek Carr , quarterback, Las Vegas Raiers: +4000
  • Tom Brady , quarterback, retired: +4500

Postseason included, Kupp caught 178 passes for 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns. The dude was on a whole other level.

As for the quarterbacks with long odds, it’s interesting to see both Murray and Wilson make an appearance. Murray is currently in the midst of some drama with his Arizona Cardinals organization after yet another late-season meltdown.

Wilson could very well request a trade from the Seattle Seahawks after a reported rift between him and the organization over the past calendar year.

We’re also intrigued to see Deebo Samuel make an appearance. For most of the 2021 season, the San Francisco 49ers star was right up there with Kupp as the most-impactful skill-position player in the NFL.

Also keep an eye on Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion opt to come out of retirement. There’s rumors this might happen during the summer with a return to the Buccaneers or a trade to the San Francisco 49ers potentially in he cards.

For now, it’s all about Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as it relates to NFL MVP odds for next season.

