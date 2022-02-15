Cavs Injury Report And Starting Lineup

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia on Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Hawks, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Lauri Markkanen, RJ Nembhard Jr., and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out for the game.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 35-22 record in the 57 games that they have played.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and after missing the playoffs for each of the last three seasons they appear as if they will end the drought this year.

