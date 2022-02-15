ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs Injury Report And Starting Lineup

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQFU7_0eFXEKiT00

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Atlanta, Georgia to take on the Hawks on Tuesday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Georgia on Tuesday night to take on the Atlanta Hawks, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Lauri Markkanen, RJ Nembhard Jr., and Collin Sexton have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 35-22 record in the 57 games that they have played.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and after missing the playoffs for each of the last three seasons they appear as if they will end the drought this year.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Knew Kevin Durant Would Leave The Warriors After The Beef With Draymond Green: "That Moment Was Probably The One Where It’s Clear That It Isn’t A Foregone Conclusion That He’ll Be Back Next Year."

During the mid-2010s, the Golden State Warriors were a notch above the rest of the league. Apart from nurturing their young players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to legit superstars, they also added Kevin Durant to the mix. At the time, the entire world was shocked to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Collin Sexton
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade for Chase Young? Commanders Fit with Texans

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made clear his intentions at quarterback: When the time is right, and that's soon, there will be a Deshaun Watson trade. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, has made clear his intentions at quarterback, too: There is urgency to make a major move, and to make it now.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Atlanta Hawks#Underdog Nba#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy