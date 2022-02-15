Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered injury that won't need knee surgery

Joe Burrow threw five TD passes during the Bengals' Super Bowl run. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Fortunately for the Bengals and him, it sounds like the Cincinnati QB avoided a serious injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (and passed along by NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread), Burrow suffered a sprain that will not require surgery.

Burrow suffered the injury with 11:55 left in the game. The QB was sacked by Rams defender Von Miller, and replays showed Burrow yelling in pain after landing on the ground. The former first overall pick limped to the sideline but he was able to return to the field and finish the game.

Cincinnati surely held its collective breath while Burrow limped off the field, especially following a 2020 campaign when the QB was knocked out by a torn ACL and MCL. Fortunately for Burrow, he escaped serious injury this time around, but the knee sprain just emphasizes the Bengals’ need for more protection in front of their franchise quarterback.

Burrow got into 16 games during his sophomore season, completing a league-leading 70.4 percent of his passes while tossing 34 touchdown passes vs. 14 interceptions. The 25-year-old also had a strong postseason, throwing another five touchdown passes.