ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered injury that won't need knee surgery

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440Tmi_0eFXCjnm00
Joe Burrow threw five TD passes during the Bengals' Super Bowl run. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Fortunately for the Bengals and him, it sounds like the Cincinnati QB avoided a serious injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (and passed along by NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread), Burrow suffered a sprain that will not require surgery.

Burrow suffered the injury with 11:55 left in the game. The QB was sacked by Rams defender Von Miller, and replays showed Burrow yelling in pain after landing on the ground. The former first overall pick limped to the sideline but he was able to return to the field and finish the game.

Cincinnati surely held its collective breath while Burrow limped off the field, especially following a 2020 campaign when the QB was knocked out by a torn ACL and MCL. Fortunately for Burrow, he escaped serious injury this time around, but the knee sprain just emphasizes the Bengals’ need for more protection in front of their franchise quarterback.

Burrow got into 16 games during his sophomore season, completing a league-leading 70.4 percent of his passes while tossing 34 touchdown passes vs. 14 interceptions. The 25-year-old also had a strong postseason, throwing another five touchdown passes.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

New Jaguars HC Doug Pederson not retaining Darrell Bevell

Darrell Bevell‘s tenure in Jacksonville was a short one. With the hiring of Doug Pederson being announced earlier this month, it appears that Bevell will not remain in northern Florida as a part of Pederson’s coaching staff, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Brought onto Urban...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Tom Brady hints at possible comeback?

You didn’t really think that there wouldn’t be any Tom Brady “un-retirement” stories, did you? Less than two weeks after the legendary passer confirmed he would be hanging up the cleats, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report that the Buccaneers are leaving the door open to a Brady return, and that Brady himself is not ruling out the possibility.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings plan to hire Mike Pettine, but not as defensive coordinator

Now that Super Bowl LVI is over, the Vikings should be able to start proceeding with their coaching staff hires. One coach expected to join the staff in Minnesota is former Browns head coach Mike Pettine, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Contrary to prior rumors that Pettine was the favorite to land the defensive coordinator job, Pelissero tweeted out that, with Ed Donatell reportedly hired to be the defensive coordinator, Pettine will join the staff in a different capacity.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Nfl Network#American Football#Bengals Qb Joe Burrow#The Cincinnati Qb#Nfl Com#Acl#Mcl
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Tension between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

In a somewhat surprising development, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen suggests that there is acrimony between the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray. The veteran reporter says sources have described Murray as a self-centered, immature finger-pointer, and that Murray himself is frustrated with the franchise. Mortensen adds that Murray was embarrassed by Arizona’s playoff loss to the Rams and that the former Heisman winner believes he has been unfairly scapegoated for the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Derek Carr, Raiders headed towards extension

Just before the start of February, the Raiders announced the hirings of two former New England employees. They were taking the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, to fill the role of head coach and the Patriots’ director of player personnel, Dave Ziegler, to fill the role of general manager. Both McDaniels and Ziegler had shown interest in trading for Carr during their time in New England.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

QB Carson Wentz's future with Colts in question

Conflicting reports have been circulating concerning the future of quarterback Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. It started earlier Sunday when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen went on “NFL Countdown” and stated that, “By March 18, (Wentz) will probably be traded or released.”. The Colts traded for Wentz last offseason....
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Deshaun Watson open to Buccaneers, Vikings as trade destinations?

Deshaun Watson has not played since Week 17 of the 2020 season and is entangled in multiple investigations related to alleged sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct. But the Texans quarterback has received three Pro Bowl nods and is just 26. This type of quarterback is rarely available, which will lead to buzz about his destination for a second straight offseason.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy