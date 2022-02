There’s been no shortage of excellent scorers on the Iron Range this basketball season. Whether they’re a senior, junior or even a sophomore, passing 1,000 career points is a massive accomplishment only few achieve. While it may not first come to mind, strong team basketball is often a big contributor to a player reaching the milestone and most will tell you it’s not a one-person show. ...

