Colonel Crawford's Mason Studer named District 6 Player of the Year in Division III

Anyone who has seen Colonel Crawford play this season is instantly drawn to Mason Studer . The senior point guard is not only one of the best players in the area, he's in the conversation for one of the best in the entire state.

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association noticed and named Studer Division III District 6 Player of the Year. He has helped the Eagles to a 21-0 record this season after an undefeated regular season last year, and is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals while shooting 45.9% from deep.

Classmate and Ashland University commit Carter Valentine was right behind Studer in voting and joined him on the first team after averaging 18 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals.

Wynford's prolific scoring senior Jaron Filliater (16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks) was named to the second team, as was Colonel Crawford junior Braxton Baker (11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals).

Honorable mention selections were Bucyrus sophomore Malachi Bayless and Wynford sophomore Sam McMillan.

Below is a complete list of Division III All-District 6 honorees for the 2021-22 season.

DIVISION III All-District 6 Boys

First Team

Mason Studer, Colonel Crawford; Carter Valentine, Colonel Crawford; Jude Muenz, Western Reserve; Max Dawson, Willard; TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor; Trey Paxton, Willard; Isaac Mason, Seneca East

Second Team

Camden Hankins, Western Reserve; Jaron Filliater, Wynford; Braxton Baker, Colonel Crawford; Owen Barker, Crestview; Thomas Miller, Riverdale; Matt Jarrett, Western Reserve; Cam Robinson, Willard

Honorable Mention

Kayden Bourget, Edison; Ethan Stokes, Oak Harbor; Cameron Burley, Lakota; Heath Kash, Crestview; Jarek Ringler, Crestview; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus; Sam McMillan, Wynford; Carson Roe, Western Reserve; Josh Matz, Lakota

Division III District 6 Player of the Year: Mason Studer, Colonel Crawford

Division III District 6 Coach of the Year: Chris Sheldon, Western Reserve

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford's Mason Studer named District 6 Player of the Year in Division III