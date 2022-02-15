'Pretty nasty' storm coming to Metro Detroit: Flood Watch Thursday followed by several inches of snow

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is in for a dose of true “Michigan weather” this week.

With temperatures expected to warm up into the mid to upper 40s, or even higher in some places, on Wednesday into Thursday, what’s coming behind it could be “pretty nasty,” according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Bowers.

Late Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for late Wednesday night into Thursday. With rain in excess of one inch beginning Wednesday, combined with snow melt, that brings the potential for flooding, the NWS says.

Temperatures are expected to approach the 50s on Wednesday, meaning drivers should watch out for ponding and flooding on the roads, especially in low lying areas.

Bowers says when Metro Detroiters leave for their morning commute Thursday, they’ll be dealing with rain and temps in the 40s, but the evening commute could be messy.

“Be prepared for winter conditions trying to get home because the temperature falls all day long,” he said live on WWJ Tuesday afternoon.

At some point mid-afternoon on Thursday, Bowers says, temperatures will drop below freezing, making for potentially dangerous road conditions.

“All of a sudden, what’s wet is gonna get to be icy, unless it’s already been treated,” Bowers said. “And then a few hours later, it changes over to snow, and by the time we say goodbye to this one, we’ll have 3-6 inches of snow on top of a layer of ice.”

“That’s pretty nasty,” he said.

Drivers are already being encouraged to prepare for a dicey evening commute and should use extra caution on the roads.

A blast of “really cold air” is coming in behind that storm, Bowers says. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 20s, despite the sun being out, and it isn’t expected to be much warmer on Saturday.

