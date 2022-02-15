Adrian Peterson will not face felony domestic violence charge, but not totally in the clear

Adrian Peterson will not be charged with felony domestic violence despite being arrested on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports , the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office says they will not charge the running back after an incident aboard a plane at LAX between Peterson and his wife, Ashely.

However, Peterson could still face a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, which will be decided by the Los Angels City Attorney.

Peterson defended himself on Fox 26 in Houston on Monday, explaining that he was arrested because he removed Ashley’s ring and there was a scratch on her finger.

The star NFL running back said, “I don’t hit women” and that his wife never pressed charges and Ashley backed that up on Tuesday, posting on Instagram that their dispute never turned physical.

“At no point did Adrian hit or strike me,” she said. “Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

