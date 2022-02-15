ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shipping scam emails continue to circulate

By Brian Roche
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 8 On Your Side has a warning about what may be the most common scam it is hearing about these days— shipping scam emails. Several viewers recently forwarded the same email claiming to be from PayPal. The message...

WFAA

VERIFY Fact Sheet: 5 tips to spot email scams

At VERIFY, we’re dedicated to helping you figure out what’s true and false. One of the top questions we get is whether an email a viewer has received is a scam. Some scam emails can look legitimate, but there are ways to figure out for yourself if an email is fake. We compiled five key tips you can use to figure out if an email is a scam.
WTVR-TV

As online PayPal scams continue, authorities in multiple states warn consumers to beware

Authorities in multiple states are warning that reports of online scams involving PayPal are continuing to persist. In the scam, people received an email claiming to be from PayPal, an online money transfer service. In one example the email claims that an iPhone was ordered for $700, and in the email, there is a number to call instead of a link to click on. Once the number is called the person on the other side asks for a credit card number to settle up some issues with the order and the person says they want to send a refund for the iPhone.
Mashed

Don't Fall For This McDonald's Email Scam

It's the middle of the workday, and you're browsing through e-mails. You sift past junk, advertisements, and chain messages, and just as you're about to hit delete, you notice a pretty peculiar e-mail, one sent directly from... Well, you're not exactly sure who sent it since most of it is a jumble of random letters and numbers, but you can make out the word "McDonald's" in the mess. The rest of the message, which drifts between being written by a rudimentary bot and someone with an incredibly basic grasp of English, promises you a "free gift" or an "exclusive reward" if you simply fill out a survey. According to Snopes' research into this "McDonald's" e-mail, you'll actually be redirected to a Russian survey website, where you'll be promised a $100 gift card to McDonalds if you follow their instructions.
