Man arrested after chasing, threatening women near Berkeley park: police

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man accused of following two women and threatening one of them with rape near Ohlone Park in Berkeley has been arrested, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 10, police say a woman in her 20’s was walking near Hearst Ave. and MLK Jr. Way when the man came up to her.

Authorities say the man started yelling at her and she sped up — As he got closer, she started to run and he chased after her.

The woman got the attention of a driver and she got into the car for safety, police say. That is when the man threatened to rape her the “next time he saw her.”

An officer arrived on the scene and detained the man inside Ohlone Park.

Investigators learned that another suspicious incident had been reported around 4:10 p.m. in the park where a man tried to get a woman to come over to him.

Police say the women were safe and able to get away.

The man was identified as 33-year-old James Clinton.

On Monday, Clinton was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with assault with intent to commit a sex crime, stalking, and several criminal enhancements.

