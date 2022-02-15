Messy wintry system headed to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The days are getting a little longer, but it is still the season for snow in West Michigan. A messy system will bring rain on Wednesday, followed by accumulating snow Thursday and Thursday night.

Expect sloppy conditions to undergo a harsh refreeze, with some areas picking up a fresh half-foot of snow.

WEDNESDAY

The hazards will change as the storm rolls through. The biggest threat Wednesday will be for localized flooding and the chance for ice jams. Temperatures will soar close to 50° Wednesday.

Warm temperatures alone would likely trigger snowmelt, but the flooding threat is increased due to the fact that rain is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon. Rain will accelerate the snow melting process and by Wednesday night, there will be a chance for ice jams.

The city of Battle Creek has issued a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, it said in a release. Parking on the street is prohibited during a snow emergency, and residents will have 24 hours — until 6 p.m. Thursday — to move their cars.

After that, the city says police will try to contact the owners of any vehicles left on the streets but will have the cars towed as a last resort.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday night, especially south of Grand Rapids. New rain coupled with snowmelt will cause some “modest” river rises, according to the Grand Rapids National Weather Service hydrologist on staff. Any ice chunks trying to move downstream on our local rivers and streams could easily jam. If an ice jam were to occur, rapid flash flooding could follow.

Most in West Michigan are out of reach from ice jam problems.

THURSDAY

Temperatures will tank on Thursday, causing everything that melted on Wednesday and Wednesday night to refreeze. Thursday morning will be chilly with light wintry mix streaming across parts of our viewing area.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect Thursday morning for accumulating snow re-starting in the afternoon and evening.



Sleet and freezing rain accumulations are possible Thursday morning the but ice accumulation amounts look to be fairly low. A lull in the wintry precipitation is likely late Thursday morning into the early afternoon before snow develops again late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT

At least a half a foot of snow is expected with this portion of the storm, but the big question is where the swath of heaviest snow will decide to land. A stationary front set over our area means there will be a sharp divide between 1-inch snow totals and 8-inch snow totals.

Right now, it looks most likely the snow will develop and fall mostly south of Grand Rapids Thursday night into Friday morning.

By the time the snow wraps up early Friday, we expect about 1 to 3 inches will fall around I-96 and I-196. About 2-4″ of heavy snow is likely for Southern Allegan County through Barry County and into Lansing. 4 to 7″ is expected from the Indiana State Line to closer to Detroit.

