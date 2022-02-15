ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads not guilty to charges filed in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTPA8_0eFXAI5r00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wounding four people in a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held on $1.9 million bail.

CHP: Suspect vehicle in crash that killed Angel Berumen was moved to another location

Jesus Manjarrez, 27, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a firearm on a person, assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s due back in court Feb. 24.

Woman charged in Bodfish teen’s alleged fentanyl overdose death

On the night of Jan. 29, deputies were dispatched to the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway for reports of a shooting. They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to a hospital. A fourth person declined medical aid.

The shooting was caught on camera by a bystander at the bar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash that killed Bianca Flores. Seated in a wheelchair, his right leg heavily bandaged, Iqbal Singh made his first court appearance since the Feb. 2 crash on Panama Lane. In addition to second-degree murder, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer confirmed other officers weren’t filming before damaging phone in hit-and-run investigation: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police Officer Nicholas Bell removed a cellphone from a vehicle allegedly involved in an injury hit-and-run collision. The driver had left the scene. Bell, 29, then approached other officers at the scene, according to court documents. He asked if they were equipped with body-worn cameras. When he confirmed no one […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found inside vehicle on 8th Street in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle on 8th Street near V Street and Union Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. The department said officers found a man dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Officers open fire during incident in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers opened fire during an incident Saturday night in south Bakersfield, the department said. Officers are in the area of Dayton Avenue and Elmhurst Street. The department said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, and if anyone was struck by gunfire. We will update […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 injured after law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night. The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore. […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGET

BPD officer charged with vandalism in connection with hit-and-run investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vandalism for allegedly damaging a cellphone during a hit-and-run investigation. The arrest of Officer Nicholas Bell came after an internal investigation where multiple BPD employees reported the incident to supervisors, police said. “The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Lone Oak Lounge#Bodfish#Kget 17
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for your help to find a 17-year-old last seen on Sunday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Gladys Beltran. She was seen Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of Park city Avenue, the department said. Beltran is considered at-risk because it’s the first time she has been […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searches for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen by her family on Jan. 21. Tashiana Camplese, 16, was last seen in east Bakersfield. She is described as black/white, 5’6″, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD releases video of homicide to illustrate cycle of gang violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday released a video of a deadly shooting from 2014 — believed to be related to another homicide this year — to help show the cycle of gang violence occurring in the community. The video shows Errol Scorza and Abel Trujillo, wearing the white shirt, exchanging […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Killer author: Gang member who wrote book gets life without parole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending his youth running wild in the streets, Eric Nichols claimed he had changed his ways. He was done slinging drugs, burglarizing homes, getting high and firing guns. In and out of custody both as a juvenile and adult, he swore he’d had enough. Nichols even wrote a book, “Loc […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested 3 times within 16 hours in Glendale

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes 27 stolen firearms in Tehachapi, arrests 1

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tehachapi man for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of stolen property Thursday. Tehachapi resident Aaron Rodgers, 40, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants searching […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man wards off mailbox thieves with pistol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man warded off mailbox thieves with his pistol in central Bakersfield, avoiding a potentially-deadly attack. This comes as mail theft surges in Kern County. Eddie Garcia says he stepped outside to take his dog for a walk when a man charged at him with a hunting knife. He says […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy