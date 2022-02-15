Man pleads not guilty to charges filed in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wounding four people in a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held on $1.9 million bail.

Jesus Manjarrez, 27, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a firearm on a person, assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s due back in court Feb. 24.

On the night of Jan. 29, deputies were dispatched to the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway for reports of a shooting. They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to a hospital. A fourth person declined medical aid.

The shooting was caught on camera by a bystander at the bar.

