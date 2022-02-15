ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Man wanted for Florida murder charge found in Atmore

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMCer_0eFXABum00

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man suspected for a Florida killing was arrested Tuesday in Atmore, Ala.

The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office notified the Atmore Police Department that they suspected Timothy Johnson, 34, was in the Atmore area. Atmore Police investigators later spotted Johnson walking along Howard St.

Domestic violence call leads to 1 arrested for ATM burglary

In a news release, Atmore Police said they were able to take Johnson into custody “without incident.” Johnson is currently being held in the Escambia County, (Ala.) jail in Brewton. Johnson will be taken back to Escambia County, Fla. for the murder charge.

Officers did not provide any information about the murder charge that Johnson faces in Escambia County, (Fla.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Two teenagers hurt in gun accident Saturday night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two young men are recovering after a gun accident Saturday night in Mobile. Mobile Police say a 17-year-old was disassembling a gun when it accidentally went off hitting the 17-year-old in the hand and an 18-year-old in the knee. Police say the 17-year-old was taken by personal vehicle to Ascension Providence […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: No explosives on scene in Baldwin County

UPDATE: 2/18, 5:06 p.m.): The suspect was identified as Steven Jones, 45. UPDATE (2/18 4:02): Officials have determined there are no bombs in the vehicle, only accelerant. The road will be reopened in 15 minutes. UPDATE (2/18 3:46): The State Bomb Unit is on the scene. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man hit over head with bottle at downtown Mobile bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials have confirmed that officers responded to a local bar after a man was reportedly hit in the head with a bottle. The incident occurred at O’Daly’s Irish Pub on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found an unknown man had allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Atmore, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Brewton, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Escambia County, FL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Atmore, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged with killing Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February. Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. This comes exactly a […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Sheriff S Office#Atmore Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stealing lawnmower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to steal a lawnmower.  Jimmy Lee Wright, 55, was arrested after officers believed he was involved with a burglary. On Feb. 13 at about 2:53 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South for a burglary in progress.  […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale marks 100 years with Centennial Parade

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hub City of Baldwin County marks 100 years since its founding. Saturday people lined the main thoroughfares of Robertsdale for the city’s Centennial Parade. Floats representing Coke and other organization made their way from the PZK Center to other parts of town. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama: “Robertsdale was […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys homes at Berkshire Arms Apartments in Mobile

UPDATE: 11:45 AM: The fire also left some renters scrambling to find a different place to live. One woman, Carla High said she lost everything. “I just fell to my knees man,” said High. “Scary as hell man, I’ve never, ever never seen anything like this in my life.” She said she just moved to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jasper County homeowner injured in shootout with suspect

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jasper County deputies are investigating after a homeowner was injured in a shootout with a suspect. Investigators said the incident happened before 3:45 p.m. on February 17. Deputies received a call about someone being shot at a home on CR 16 east of Louin. According to authorities, the homeowner, Zachary […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of assault on officer from 2018

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was found guilty of three charges, one of which was assaulting an officer, dating back to November 2018. Bradley Hobbs was found guilty of armed carjacking, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and fleeing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1. Documents state that this was a judge trial, […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy