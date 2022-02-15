Glendale to host 3-day Home & Landscape Show

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to Glendale from Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, and features ‘Glow Scapes’, a new immersive experience through a vibrant desertscape showcasing the world of landscape lighting.

Discover hundreds of home improvement inspirations from local businesses, artisans and companies throughout the Valley all in one location for three days.

“For the first time ever at the Home Show, you can wander through a full immersive sensory experience in the Glow Scapes exhibit, created by local landscape architects.” Katie Jones, show manager, shared in a statement. “Inspiration is everywhere to refresh your home with endless spring landscape ideas, décor and more. Also, attendees will enjoy free make-and-take crafts including our new DIY suncatcher class.”

Admission is $8 daily for adults; $3 for kids ages 12-3; and kids 2 and younger are free. Friday morning from 10 a.m. to noon, guests 60 and older get in for $5.

Customer Appreciation rate features $5 admission Friday 2-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. Military Appreciation rate is $5 admission with valid military identification all three days.

Sign up for discounted tickets at MChomeshows.com .

Call 602-485-1691 or visit MChomeshows.com .