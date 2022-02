It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day and the list of issues is longer than normal. Here's the laundry list:. -Severe storms in the evening with damaging wind gusts. It's mid-February and this is not your normal forecast. Temperatures warm to 60 today, but showers are bringing in periods of heavy rainfall. Winds will also be gusty during this time, up to 40 mph once again. Like yesterday, a few power outages cannot be ruled out. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for many of our counties.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO