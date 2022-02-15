ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

Dave Chappelle’s pop-up brings business to Yellow Springs

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Known for his pop-up comedy shows, Dave Chappelle has opened a pop-up store in the village of Yellow Springs.

The store opened in mid-December and sees most foot-traffic on weekends. It’s located at 309 Xenia Ave in what used to be a cafe, right next to the Smoking Octopus.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve been really busy,” said Heather Stewart, Dave Chappelle’s production coordinator. “It works really well bringing business back and forth between the two businesses, but it’s an amazing location.”

People come to the store looking to get a glimpse of Dave, but also looking to get their hands on some of his line.

“We still have merch from both summer camps – so when John Mayer came and Bob Saget–we still have merch left over from that show that people were coming and buying up,” said Stewart.

The local celebrity and his line help support everything local.

“We have a local designer. We use a local screen printer. Our staff is all local. Everything we do here is local to the village or the surrounding area,” said Stewart.

Dave Chapelle isn’t all there is to see at the shop; artwork in the store holds special meaning.

“This is Dave’s room when he comes to visit the store. This is where he hangs out,” Stewart said. “Dave gets a lot of fan art and a lot of stuff from his fans, and we really wanted to incorporate that with this space, so that everything you see in the store has been gifted to us on the Arena tour or by local people. This was given to us in Seattle from a Texas artist.”

The store has become a popular hangout while also giving a bit of a boost to Yellow Springs.

“Not only are you coming to possibly see a sighting of Dave in the shop, you’re getting an experience. We have a local DJ that comes every night. So people just come in and hang out,” said Stewart.

The store is open Monday through Friday 4-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12-8 p.m.

