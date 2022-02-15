House Bill 134 would re-establish Sports Authority Committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to recreate a state authority to promote amateur and professional sports is moving forward. The Senate Indian, Rural, and Cultural Affairs cleared House Bill 134, which would establish a committee within the tourism department in order to develop a strategic plan to bring in and keep sporting teams, leagues, and events.

It would also develop safety measures and ethical operating practices. Members would serve four-year terms and be appointed by the governor, but would not be paid.

Instead, they would receive per diem and mileage compensation. “There’s money in House Bill 2 to fund this division, and bring it back to life. It’s going to play a key role in invigorating sports, sports events, and sports tourism,” said Rep. Antonio Maestas.

New Mexico has not had a Sports Authority for more than 10 years.

