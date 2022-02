LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old London man has been charged with forcing his way into a woman’s home and assaulting her. According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Richard Francione was arrested Saturday afternoon after Deputy Brent France stopped the car he was driving on Pepper Hill Drive, approximately one mile west of London because it matched the description of one leaving the scene of the assault. France was responding to a call about a man who allegedly had forced his way into a woman’s home and physically assaulted her when he spotted the vehicle and found Francione in possession of a tool allegedly used to force his way into the home, the sheriff said.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO