ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Scripps Research simplifies vaccine development

By staff
Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA JOLLA — Scientists at Scripps Research have devised a method that may be able to shortcut one. of the big steps in modern vaccine development. The researchers, whose work appears in Science Advances on January 19, 2022,. showed that they could use high-resolution, low-temperature electron microscopy (cryo-...

thecoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researcher develops Google for archaeologists

An incredible quantity of archaeological reports are stored in digital archives. If you want to search for information in them, you have to do this manually. And that is a real chore. Archaeologist Alex Brandsen has now used deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to develop a search engine that can search very precisely through all the data. His Ph.D. defense is on 15 February.
SCIENCE
Coast News

Scripps researching new COVID weapon

LA JOLLA — A Scripps research team has hit on a new way to possibly combat COVID. The COVID-causing virus SARS-CoV-2 harbors a vulnerable site at. the base of its spike protein that is found also on closely related coronaviruses,. according to a new study from Scripps Research. The...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Chinese researchers develop 4-minute COVID-19 test

A new coronavirus test that provides results within 4 minutes is as accurate as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test, according to the Chinese scientists who developed it. The results of a clinical trial of the test, which uses microelectronics to analyze genetic material from nasal swabs, were published...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripps Research#Science Advances#La Jolla#Staff Scientist#Nature Communications
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Camera

ColdQuanta, Vescent to develop portable atomic clock for Office of Naval Research

ColdQuanta Inc., a Boulder-based quantum-technology company, has secured a subcontract to develop portable atomic clocks. ColdQuanta will serve as a subcontractor to Golden-based Vescent Photonics LLC, which secured the $15.6 million contract from the Office of Naval Research. ColdQuanta will provide the physics package for the Compact Rubidium Optical Clock...
BOULDER, CO
El Paso News

NMSU develops research plan for reuse of produced water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University, in collaboration with the New Mexico Environment Department, is home to the New Mexico Produced Water Research Consortium. Established in 2019 to support NMED’s implementation of the Produced Water Act, the consortium is a trans-disciplinary public-private partnership composed of academia,...
EL PASO, TX
Phys.org

Researchers develop methodology for streamlined control of material deformation

Can you crumple up two sheets of paper the exact same way? Probably not—the very flexibility that lets flexible structures from paper to biopolymers and membranes undergo many types of large deformations makes them notoriously difficult to control. Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Universiteit van Amsterdam, and Universiteit Leiden have shed new light on this fundamental challenge, demonstrating that new physical theories provide precise predictions of the deformations of certain structures, as recently published in Nature Communications.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop promising molecule in quest to create drug to treat COVID-19

Uppsala researchers have succeeded in designing a molecule that inhibits the replication of coronaviruses and has great potential for development into a drug suitable for treating COVID-19. The molecule is effective against both the new variant and previously identified coronaviruses. The research article has been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a skin- and neuro-attenuated live vaccine for varicella

Varicella caused by the primary infection of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) exerts a considerable disease burden globally. Current varicella vaccines consisting of the live-attenuated vOka strain of VZV are generally safe and effective. However, vOka retains full neurovirulence and can establish latency and reactivate to cause herpes zoster in vaccine recipients, raising safety concerns. Here, we rationally design a live-attenuated varicella vaccine candidate, v7D. This virus replicates like wild-type virus in MRC-5 fibroblasts and human PBMCs, the carrier for VZV dissemination, but is severely impaired for infection of human skin and neuronal cells. Meanwhile, v7D shows immunogenicity comparable to vOka both in vitro and in multiple small animal species. Finally, v7D is proven well-tolerated and immunogenic in nonhuman primates. Our preclinical data suggest that v7D is a promising candidate as a safer live varicella vaccine with reduced risk of vaccine-related complications, and could inform the design of other herpes virus vaccines.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Vaccine Development Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic

January 2020 saw a global health emergency announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), upgraded to a pandemic on March 11: COVID-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus The WHO director general expressed concern at the spread and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, but also at the levels of inaction.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Coast News

Cosmetic research leader Moradi MD looking for participants

When it comes to receiving safe and effective cosmetic procedures, thorough research is absolutely necessary. That’s why Moradi MD is leading the way through the cosmetic industry with its top-quality clinical research trials that discover new and exciting ways to apply treatments, and they need your help. With locations...
VISTA, CA
MedicalXpress

Human microbiome research excludes developing world

New studies emerge daily on the effect of the human microbiome on human health: colon cancer, ulcers, and cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer's disease have been associated with the communities of microbes that live in our bodies. However, global research into the human microbiome is heavily biased in favor of wealthy countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, according to a study publishing February 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Richard Abdill, Elizabeth Adamowicz and Ran Blekhman at the University of Minnesota.
SCIENCE
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy