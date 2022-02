Equinor (EQNR) is the new name of Norwegian energy company formerly known as Statoil. It is 67% owned by the state of Norway, which also charges the company tax rates as high as 70% on reported earnings. Most of the company's oil and gas wells are offshore on the Norwegian coast with new projects occurring off the coast of Brazil. Offshore is typically the highest cost energy production. EQNR's wells are highly efficient and break even is <$30/barrel. Production volume grew 3.2% last year and was nearly evenly split between oil and gas. The company is one of the largest energy suppliers to Europe, particularly of natural gas. It also has a significant renewables (mainly wind power) and a carbon capture and storage business it is building out.

