Auburn Police: Man arrested charged with receiving stolen property
Auburn, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a theft in a residential neighborhood. According to police, Joseph Mark Saia, age 21, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property first degree.
Saia was arrested in connection to a theft in the 300 block of North Ross Street that happened on Feb. 11, 2022. According to police, during the course of the investigation, Saia was developed as a suspect in the theft.
Saia has been booked into the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
