Senator Lois Kolkhorst attends ‘Meet and Greet’ in Cuero

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Friday, Feb. 11, Senator Lois Kolkhorst was at the Jalisco Taqueria in Cuero for a small meet and greet. During the gathering, she was talking with community members about legislation and future economic plans. In the morning, she started off at the Cuero Development Corporation for the economic development breakfast, giving some legislation updates and activities in district 18. Kolkhorst says she loves traveling in her district, meeting with people, and hearing more about their ideas.

Kolkhorst enjoys visiting Cuero

“Oh I love being with people and I love talking to them and listening to them. We finished just now ten months of a regular session and a special session. So, it’s really important to travel the district and to listen to people and to talk to them about legislation that we pass, but more importantly to get their feedback on what’s going on with their life. What’s going on in their community,” said Kolkhorst.

When asked about her day, Kolkhorst said she started her morning at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, before arriving to Cuero. Furthermore, she really loves how friendly people are in the crossroads.

