Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt appeared Thursday on Special Report With Bret Baier and addressed new filings by Special Counsel John Durham concerning possible wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Though, so far, the filings center mostly around Michael Sussman, a lawyer associated with the campaign, many on Fox News and other conservative media outlets have taken this opportunity to point the finger at Clinton herself, and have spent a lot of time doing so.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO