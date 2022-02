Virginia Tech got good looks throughout the game but the shots would just not fall for the Hokies to make it too close late in the game. North Carolina took an 8-point lead into halftime and the Hokies did well to cut it back close after a North Carolina run but it just wasn't enough to get it done and VT lost by a final score of 65 to 57. Virginia Tech now must go 4-0 in their final contests to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament, barring a major ACC Tournament run.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO