Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police: Man crashes car, attempts to carjack woman outside courthouse

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of crashing his car and attempting to carjack a woman by saying he was a police officer, Metro police said.

Tony Goins, 44, faces several charges, including attempted robbery, battery and impersonation of a public officer.

Police said Goins crashed his car near the intersection of Casino Center Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue in downtown Las Vegas around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

After the crash, police said Goins ran from the crash site and attempted to steal a woman’s car about a block away near 3 rd Street and Lewis Avenue, directly in front of the Regional Justice Center.

“Goins opened the driver side door and stated that he needed the vehicle for a police emergency,” officers wrote in his arrest report. The woman “did not believe that Goins was a police officer and refused to exit the vehicle.”

Tony Goins, 44, faces several charges, including attempted robbery, battery and impersonation of a public officer. (KLAS)

“I’m a police officer. I need your car right now,” the woman told investigators Goins said to her. Goins then grabbed her and threw her from her car, police said, attempting to drive off.

The car would not move, because the key fob was with the driver. Goins then ran off and attacked a random person on the street, police said.

Police later arrested Goins after a brief foot pursuit, they said.

Goins was being held on $29,000 bail. He was due back in court Wednesday.

Comments / 5

kaarenwills
4d ago

Thankfully, she was okay, but this guy is not the sharpest crayon in the box. Did this in front of the Justice Dept.? 🙄

Reply
3
 

8 News Now

LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

