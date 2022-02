Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.

